‘My heart lit up like a Christmas tree’ – comedian Jason Byrne on operation after near cardiac arrest

Irish comedian Jason Byrne said ‘my heart lit up like a Christmas tree’ after he had five stents implanted following a near attack.

The 49-year-old stand-up comedian from Ballinteer said he had a lucky escape after he experienced chest pains while out for a run on Portmarnock beach recently.

Speaking to Ray D’Arcy on RTE Radio One this afternoon, he said he was stunned to later learn that he had high cholesterol levels that had clogged his arteries despite leading a healthy lifestyle.

"I’m a runner, I cycle, I walk, I have a good diet,” he said.

But he said he knew something was amiss when he was out jogging on the Velvet Strand and “I felt a pain on my left side like a bit of pressure and that didn’t feel right so I went straight to my doctor.”

After undergoing several tests, he was told that he needed to have five stents implanted to open up his arteries.

While he didn’t go into cardiac arrest during the run, he said the pain he felt was a warning sign.

"It was almost like someone pushing a finger into my chest,” he said.

He later learned that “cholesterol was building up over many years. I didn’t know that.”

However he learned that his high cholesterol levels are hereditary – both of this parents had heart disease. Yet because he didn’t know it and was feeling fit and healthy, he never got his cholesterol levels or other risk factors for heart disease checked out.

"People like me are the people who don’t get checked out,” he said.

He underwent surgery without anaesthesia to insert the stents and was stunned to see an image of the arteries leading to his heart opening up as the blood started flowing unimpeded.

"My heart lit up like a Christmas tree,” he said.

He went back to performing live gigs in the UK just four weeks after the surgery and he is now “totally fine” but will take a break over Christmas before he resumes gigs again in the New Year.

But he said he was “very lucky that I got a bit of a warning.”

"Life is so fragile. Just to be alive is fantastic,” he said.



