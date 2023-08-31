‘My hardest day was putting Hannah in the car and turning my back on Emily’ –mother of premature baby who had to stay in unit as twin sister went home

Parents tell of emotional turmoil in new TV series ‘Born Too Soon’

Emily and Hannah appear in the series Born Too Soon, which starts next Tuesday

A Cork couple have described the emotional rollercoaster they endured as one of their premature twin daughters battled to survive in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Jennifer and Patrick Crowe were overjoyed when twins Emily and Hannah were born on September 7 last year, although they were delivered by caesarean section at 32 weeks.

A month later Hannah was well enough go home but Emily, who had breathing difficulties, had to remain in Cork University Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit where she was looked after round the clock for more than three months.

“My hardest day was putting Hannah in the car set and turning my back on Emily. I still get upset about it,” Ms Crowe said.

The highs and lows that followed will be broadcast next month on Virgin Media One in the documentary series Born Too Soon, which gives a insight into the care of frail infants at the hospital over the course of a year.

“I never got my hopes up – in the neonatal unit you can’t until you are walking out the door. Staff said Emily is doing what Emily wants to do. It was very unpredictable – there were good and bad days and the situation can change in a matter of hours,” she said.

“They can be doing very well and then need serious intervention. I had a lot of ‘Mom guilt’ because Hannah was at home and doing so well.

“But Emily was where she needed to be and I would never rush her home.

“You knew she was in the hands of people saving her life. My whole trust was in them and I will never forget them.”

Ms Crowe also told how she had hoped both babies could be placed in the one incubator in the first few weeks but this was not possible.

Her husband Patrick said he had “tunnel vision” and would come straight to the unit and sit by Emily.

Visiting rules around Covid meant just one parent could be present at a time and they found this difficult.

“I knew I needed to get over and see Emily especially if she had a bad day,” Mr Crowe said.

He recalled how an alarm would go off if Emily went into breathing difficulties and staff would come to her aid quickly.

“The staff were like a mother to me. They would say calm down and we will let you know if you need to panic,” he said.

Emily was eventually discharged after more than three months and the bond with her sister Hannah remained strong.

“She was discharged a few days before last Christmas. It was a Christmas miracle. Both are thriving now and meeting their milestones,” Ms Crowe said.

The girls will celebrate their first birthday in a week’s time.

The parents will relive the worry and stress of Emily’s time in the neonatal unit when the programme is broadcast but they hope it will provide hope to other parents whose baby is in the same situation.

“I will sit back and watch as staff take care of the most precious thing in your life. I had no idea this mini city in the hospital existed before then. You can never really understand unless you have gone through it,” Ms Crowe said.

“Now every milestone is a blessing. We have hidden away of lot of what happened. We are living in the now. It will hit me what Emily went through. It will be very emotional.

“If it helps just one other mother I will be happy.”

They believe that the behind-the-scenes insight will show viewers how far medicine has developed over the years to give the best chance to premature and sick babies.

Producer Sarah Brophy of Tyrone Productions, who made the series, herself had twins who were cared for in a neonatal unit.

“It is a tough journey. A lot of people will know in advance their baby will need additional support and this will give them hope and a lot of the staff do not get thanked enough,” she said.