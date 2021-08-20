‘My god, what are we at?’ - Pat Kenny rails against unvaccinated healthcare workers ‘bringing Covid into hospitals’

Broadcaster Pat Kenny said it was "disturbing" that unvaccinated healthcare workers can work with vulnerable patients.

At yesterday’s HSE briefing, it emerged that the HSE is concerned that unvaccinated workers in hospitals and nursing homes may have “contributed to the introduction of virus into certain settings.”

Mr Kenny said the situation is “disturbing” and asked, “what are we at?”.

“My god, what are we at? You can’t have a pint and a pizza without a vaccine cert but you can actually work face-to-face with vulnerable patients and not be vaccinated. Give me a break. Slow learners, or what,” Mr Kenny said to open his show on Newstalk Radio this morning.

At Thursday’s briefing, Prof Martin Cormican, HSE lead on infection control, said: "I want to be guarded in this because I think one of the things you don't want to get into is targeting anybody, but I think what we are seeing from the public health is there are instances, certainly, where we are concerned that unvaccinated healthcare workers may have contributed to the introduction of virus into certain settings.”

The HSE has a policy of transferring unvaccinated staff from direct patient care.

HSE chief Paul Reid there can be an amount of churn of staff in areas like nursing homes and all new staff are offered a vaccine.

There are currently 251 people in hospital with Covid-19, of which 52 are in ICU.

Sixty-two percent of patients in ICU yesterday had not received any dose of a Covid-19 vaccine," HSE chief Paul Reid said.