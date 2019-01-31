The girlfriend of a man gunned down outside a gym two weeks ago has tearfully told mourners at his funeral that he was her one true love.

'My first and one true love' - tearful farewell to shooting victim Zach Parker

Zach Parker (23) was shot dead in his car in the Applewood area of Swords on January 17 as he left a local gym with a friend, who was seriously injured in the attack.

The talented and popular barber was driving his BMW X5 when he was approached by a lone gunman who fired several shots into it before he escaped the scene on foot.

Parker had a conviction for drug dealing and one theory being investigated by gardai is that he might have been murdered over a €50,000 sum of money he allegedly owed to a dangerous local gang.

St Colmcille’s Church in Swords was full to capacity today as family, friends and neighbours came to requiem mass.

“They say when you’re missing one person the whole world seems empty. Zach was my first love and I was his one true love,” his girlfriend Hayley told mourners.

The coffin is carried to the graveyard after the funeral of Zach Parker at St. Colmcille’s Church, Swords. Picture: INM

“All the memories we made together, we never for a second thought that this would be the end of us,” she added.

“Never for a second did I ever doubt his love for me. He made me feel so special. We were the highest form of soulmates,” Hayley added through her tears.

The victim’s cousin Keli told stories of happy family memories, and how he was tattoo mad and loved his dogs, his cars, and his motorbikes.

“He loves his family, and we all love him loads, especially his little brother Cillian,” she said.

Cillian had earlier broken down in tears saying the second reading.

“Zach was always there for any of us when we needed him. He is the most genuine and loyal and generous person I ever met,” Keli added.

Symbols of Parker’s life brought to the altar included his barbershop clippers, his first ever pair of shoes, a Nandos bag, his teeth whitener, and a motorbike helmet.

In his homily, Fr Paul Thornton said our hearts are troubled as a community because the act of violence that took Zach’s life is out of context in our lives.

“It has shaken the whole community, and especially those who live in Applewood,” he said.

“Our hearts are troubled because something like this happened so easily on an ordinary Thursday evening,” he added.

Many of the floral tributes to Parker displayed the logos of fashion labels such as Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen.

One was shaped in the form of a Rolex watch, with a working clock as a centrepiece.

After funeral mass his remains were carried to the adjoining cemetery for burial. A flock of doves were released into the cold winter sky, and some of his favourite songs were played at the graveside including 'I Believe I Can Fly' by R Kelly.

