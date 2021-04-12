‘My family is now effectively split in two’ – Irish people around the world affected by new mandatory quarantine list have their say

As the Government added 16 more countries to the mandatory quarantine list on Friday, many Irish people living abroad have now had their chances of returning home soon dashed.

Thousands of Irish in the US, Canada, France, Italy and other countries face an indefinite wait to get the green light to return home, or face paying €1,900 and spending almost two weeks in hotel quarantine.

Independent.ie has spoken to some of this diaspora to get their views on the only mandatory hotel quarantine system in Europe.

Ryan Minihan, 24, a Vancouver-based construction worker from Limerick says he will pay whatever cost he must to see his family

Ryan Minihan says the cost of the mandatory hotel quarantine will be offset by the “smiles on my family’s face” when he arrives home.

If Ireland does retain enforced quarantine with respect to Canada for a long period of time, the 24-year-old Limerick man said he will incur the cost to see his family.

“It’s been a long time since I have been home, the longest I have ever been away from my family. My visa was actually due to run out but it was the luck of God my employer said he’d sponsor me so I can stay on. Other than that I would have had no choice but to pay it [the quarantine bill].

“It’ll suck paying the money, but if it’s what I have to do, then the smile on my family’s face will be worth it.”

Ryan says he never intended to be away from home for such a prolonged period, with the pandemic extending his and ‘home bird’ girlfriend Chloe’s stay in Vancouver.

The couple view the quarantine hotel as the lesser of two evils when compared to not seeing their families.

“I haven’t been home since Christmas of 2019 and I never intended to be away this long. I do intend on staying here a bit longer now that my employer has offered to sponsor me, but I want to see my family and so does my girlfriend.

“We will do everything right, get the test, quarantine and ensure it’s safe before we go to our homes.”

Ryan says that returning to Canada will be much easier where “they don’t take the home quarantine as seriously as in Ireland”.



Sinéad Alexandre is a Leitrim woman whose family is split between Ireland and Paris. She now does not know when she will be able to see her husband again

“I do understand it and I understand people’s frustration and how some people think others are going off to have a great time,” Sinéad said of the mandatory hotel quarantine.

“But there are situations where this is separating families or creating these difficulties that people can’t imagine as they’re not in that situation.”

Sinéad said there are lots of people who have situations that they are trying to balance and that things are not always black and white.

“What it means for us is we don’t know when the next time we can meet, as we don't know when we can get back in [to Ireland without quarantining].”

Sinéad’s husband must remain in Paris for work while she and their twin daughters, who attend school in Ireland, wait it out here. Sinéad has to fly to Ireland on Monday to avoid the hotel quarantine.

“I’ve had surgery and really would have rather recovered a few more days before getting on a plane, but to return home I have to fly on Monday.

“Essentially, that is what happened [family being split in two]. We’re in an exceptional situation with the pandemic and our family situation is a bit odd how we’re living.”

Sinéad said her family has been very cautious about quarantining and restrictions as “I would never want it to be us that brought the virus into our community”.

“The girls, due to being in school in Ireland, went from August until Christmas without seeing their father last year. We have already experienced that and now not only can they not go, but he can’t come to Ireland because of the hotel quarantine.

“If this was only going to be a thing that lasts 4-6 weeks, then fine, but if this drags on well into the summer then, yeah, it is really worrying.”

Sinéad said she thinks mandatory hotel quarantine for people that can prove they are fully vaccinated is strict, while backing the country’s previous system of enforcing 14-day quarantine at home following arrival.

“I fully believe people should have to quarantine, I’ve done it a few times, I even wouldn’t mind if they tracked our phones to track our location. When I’m in Paris, I’m not on a holiday, I’m here to see my husband, I don’t even go out. I’m quarantining when I’m in Ireland and when I’m here - so it isn’t if it’s a bundle of laughs,” she said.

“I’m sure I won’t be alone on the flight, there will be plenty of people in a similar situation.”



Derval O’Neill, a teacher from Dublin living in Varese, Italy, hasn’t been able to come home since August 2019

The last time Derval saw her mother was at a family get-together in memory of her late father Kevin Ryan in Howth Yacht Club in August 2019.

Derval said she hopes she can return home this year to celebrate her mother’s 80th birthday but will not travel while mandatory quarantine is in place.

“I haven’t been home in nearly two years,” she said. “My mother is elderly, as are my children’s grandparents on the other side and it is really hard knowing we won’t see them.

“I was glued to the rowing championships yesterday, where the Irish won gold, and it was on 3km from me but I couldn’t go due to restrictions. When they played Amhrán Na BhFiann I definitely welled up, I had a huge feeling of nostalgia towards home.”

Derval believes the quarantine hotels are “overkill” when Ireland’s rate of death and case numbers are considered.

“There are two or three deaths in Ireland per day, when you consider that Italy has 500 or 600 per day it seems like overkill.

“My mother is 80 on the 31st of July, I definitely wanted to be in Ireland for that. Now it is a case of wait and see. I will not go if there is still hotel quarantine.

“It’ll be two years by then since we have been in Ireland, which is unthinkable - who would’ve thought we wouldn’t be able to come home for such a long time?

“With my children’s grandparents ageing, it is important to make that connection, but we are just hoping we can see everybody this year.

“I would really love to go home, I really would."

