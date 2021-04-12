| 7.5°C Dublin

‘My family is now effectively split in two’ – Irish people around the world affected by new mandatory quarantine list have their say

From Vancouver, Italy and France, the Irish diaspora on the impact of the Government’s regulations

Derval, Finbarr, Caroline, Ethna, Ciara - the last family get-together in 2019, in memory of her father Kevin. Expand
Ryan Minihan and his partner Chloe in Vancouver. Expand
Sinéad now does not know when she will see her husband again. Expand

Eoghan Moloney

As the Government added 16 more countries to the mandatory quarantine list on Friday, many Irish people living abroad have now had their chances of returning home soon dashed.

Thousands of Irish in the US, Canada, France, Italy and other countries face an indefinite wait to get the green light to return home, or face paying €1,900 and spending almost two weeks in hotel quarantine.

