A Meath mum has told of her devastating heartbreak after losing her teenage daughter to Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

'My daughter went to bed and never woke up' - Mum on heartbreak of losing child (14)

Liz Maguire is trying to raise awareness of the condition which robbed her of her beautiful daughter - who went to bed and just never woke up.

Since the loss of Ruth seven years ago, the family from Antylstown, Navan struggle to get through each day by remembering her motto 'live, laugh and love.'

Ruth was only 14 years old when she died but Liz says she fitted everything into a packed life.

Ruth Maguire died from SADS

"She was one of those special girls who just endeared everyone she came across," she said.

"She was full of fun and full of life. She did everything there was to be done. You'd wonder if she knew her time was limited."

Despite her tender years, Ruth had already learned to play instruments and loved sport and drama.

"She seemed to be a friend to anyone and would light up a room when she walked in.

"She fitted so much into her life. She wanted to play the harp and her dad Aidan joked that there wasn't any spare day in the week but she said she would be able to fit it in on Tuesdays.

"Whatever she started, she always had to finish, as she was such an eager beaver.

November 15th, 2011 was the date that turned their world upside down and changed their lives forever.

"That Sunday, she had gone to visit a lot of family and friends that she hadn't seen in a while. She visited some elderly neighbours across the field, saw her cousins playing football and said hello to her old child minder.

"Looking back, it was like she was saying goodbye.

"It was Aidan's birthday on the Sunday and she made him a card which said Live, Laugh and Love - something she lived by."

Ruth rang Liz from school the next day, complaining of a sore throat but she said she'd stay at school for the day.

"I picked her up at the Round O, where she'd walk to with her friends. She was hugging them and kissing them so much that I actually said to her: 'get into the car, you'd swear you were never going to see them again.'

It was a comment that she will always remember.

"We went to the pharmacy for something for her throat and then went home for her favourite dinner - steak and chips, - before she went to her bedroom to listen to music.

"I went to bed early and abut 9.30pm, she came in and hopped in beside me and we chatted away.

"She asked if she couldn't sleep, could she come back into me and I said of course. She had never asked me that before.

"I said Goodnight, I love you and she left."

Her dad Aidan was working in his office and while on Facebook, noticed she was still on social media at 10pm, so he messaged her to tell her to go asleep.

Ruth's alarm went off at 6.45am - starting the nightmare for the Maguire family.

"I heard the phone alarm going and when it didn't switch off, I went to call her. At first I thought she was only messing when she didn't react so I shouted louder.

"Aidan came in and saw straight away that there was something seriously wrong. We rang an ambulance and we tried to resuscitate her but it was too late."

Doctors reckon that Ruth died about 5am from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. A condition that raises lots of questions but gives no answers to families affected.

While there are no solid statistics for SADS in Ireland, experts estimate that at least one young person under 35 dies suddenly each week

"Experts don't know enough about it. Two genes can cause it but I was subsequently tested and don't have those genes. I was told that you just fall into such a deep sleep, your heart stops working and you don't wake up," said Liz.

Ruth's death was the start of days of devastation that Liz remembers barely getting through.

"It was like a bad dream. I had to tell myself that she had gone away to Australia as a way to get through the moments."

In the darkest times however, the Maguires find solace in God.

"We have great faith. I go to Mass each day to get strength to go on and sustain us through difficult times."

Ruth's brother Luke was only 12 when it happened and he was left reeling by the loss of his sister.

"He's a marvellous young man and we are so proud of him and how he has dealt with it all.

Ruth's death also led to incessant worry for Liz that Luke would suffer the same fate.

"I used to get up three or four times a night to check he was still breathing but you just have to put your faith in the hands of God.

"He's in college now and so I just have to trust that he'll be alright. I can't stop him living his own life because of my fears."

Liz also found huge support in the charity group CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) which raises awareness of the condition, provides counselling and fundraises for research.

"Locally, coffee mornings, cake sales, fashion shows, football blitz and other events has raised €45,540 in memory of Ruth in the last five years for the organisation."

Meanwhile, as the family continue to remember Ruth in their lives, they held what would have been her 21st birthday part on July 4th last.

"We held a Mass and then celebrated with cake back home with all her family, neighbours and friends.

The Maguires would also like to thank sincerely everyone who has supported them in any little way in the last seven years.

"It doesn't get any easier but you do develop little coping skills to get through the days and the milestones - you just have to look after yourself and your family," she concluded.

