'My child had a place on the school bus for five years - but now there is no space for her'

Elaine Cleere said her daughter Ciara (10), who is going into fourth class, has been using the Bus Éireann service for five years to get to Ballyhale National School in Co Kilkenny - but this year she doesn't have a seat.

Ms Cleere, who works as a nurse, said that with her daughter being looked after by a childminder she needs the bus to get to school, which is about 7km away from their home.

She said that Ciara is not guaranteed a seat, despite being that distance away, because they are slightly closer to another national school.

Depending on your proximity to schools, Department of Education policy will dictate if you are automatically entitled to a seat, or if you are concessionary and can only get a seat if there is space.

Children return to school tomorrow, with Ms Cleere saying that a number of parents, who are in the same situation, are debating whether to send their children to school or not.

"Ciara has had a ticket the last five years and now this year she's gone and doesn't have a ticket," she said.

"I've no options, I've now got no way of getting her to school.

"I'm totally dependant on the bus."

Both Bus Éireann and the Department of Transport have said that concessionary transport varies from year to year, with pupils not guaranteed a seat throughout primary school.

When the concessionary numbers exceed seats available, a computerised random selection process is carried out to determine which children will be offered a seat on the bus.

"The number of concessionary pupils offering for transport exceeded the number of seats available on this service, and we were unable to accommodate some concessionary pupils as a result," the spokeswoman said.

Other affected parents in Ballyhale have erected signs in protest at the situation, which they say could affect around a dozen children.

Irish Independent