'My brother was missing, my town was destroyed. I rushed to Omagh as a local girl and a reporter' - Martina Devlin on the bombing that devastated the county 25 years ago
After the Real IRA atrocity 25 years ago, reporters descended on the town, local woman Martina Devlin among them. She recalls the terrible grief among people she grew up alongside and how the tragedy was a point of no return for the North
In times of national trauma, private sorrow becomes public property. It happened in the aftermath of the Omagh bomb, when the grief suffered by individual families became a loss felt communally.