'My brother was missing, my town was destroyed. I rushed to Omagh as a local girl and a reporter' - Martina Devlin on the bombing that devastated the county 25 years ago

After the Real IRA atrocity 25 years ago, reporters descended on the town, local woman Martina Devlin among them. She recalls the terrible grief among people she grew up alongside and how the tragedy was a point of no return for the North

A woman weeps during a memorial service held for victims of the Omagh bombing held a week after the attack. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images

Martina Devlin Today at 03:30