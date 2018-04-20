THE funeral of a man found dead in a Dublin hospital has heard how he was a generous and loved person who should "not have been left to die in a chair".

THE funeral of a man found dead in a Dublin hospital has heard how he was a generous and loved person who should "not have been left to die in a chair".

'My brother should not be left die on a chair' - funeral of Brian Hamilton hears emotional eulogy

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Drimnagh this mourning for the funeral service of Brian Hamilton.

The 40-year-old was found dead in the emergency department of Tallaght Hospital and went unnoticed by staff for at least four hours. In an emotional eulogy, his brother Michael questioned how such a death in those circumstances could happen while paying tribute to his late brother.

"I just want to say something. This is Dublin 2018, not Calcutta or the Congo. A man should not be left lying dead on a chair for four and a half hours. "He wasn't a dog waiting to be put to sleep. He was a human being. It seems to be up to us, members of the public, to notify people because the security aren't doing it," Michael Hamilton told the congregation.

Brian Hamilton (40) from Crumlin who was found dead at Tallaght hospital is brought from his funeral mass at Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road, Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Mr Hamilton also thanked the Simon community for the help they had given his brother through he years, and said that the number of mourners paying their respects to Brian at the funeral showed how loved he was. He ended his powerful tribute to his brother by saying "Rest in peace bro", which was met with applause by the congregation.

Gifts were brought to the alter representing Brian Hamilton's life, including boxing gloves which signified his love for the sport in which he won two titles in his younger years. Ireland and Manchester United soccer jerseys were also brought to the alter, representing his national team and the club team he supported.

The chief celebrant and parish priest told mourners how Brian was described as a "soft soul" following his death, and recalled a smiling picture of Brian used in the media coverage after his tragic passing.

"One of the gifts I got was when I saw his picture on the front of the Herald. He was standing there with his lovely birthday cake, and he beamed like he owned the world. And I think that day he probably did," the priest said.

The chief mourners at the funeral service were his sisters, Maria, Lorna and Paula, and his brothers Michael and Shane. He is also predeceased by his parents Michael and Bernadette. Following the funeral mass on Mourne Road, his remains were brought to Newlands Cross Cemetery for burial.

Earlier this week Gardai said they were "investigating the death of a man in his 40s in the A&E department of Tallaght Hospital on Saturday afternoon". They added: "Gardai were alerted at 5.30pm. A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death. However, foul play is not suspected."

CCTV footage shows Brian Hamilton arriving at the hospital at around 2am on Saturday morning. His family has been told he appears to have gone to the toilet and returned to the seating area at around 4am. However, from that point on until nearly 12 hours later, it seems nobody approached Brian until a member of staff spotted he was dead in the chair, half slumped over, and with his arm outstretched beside him.

Online Editors