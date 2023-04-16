‘My abuser Tom Meehan was a monster. He had a type, he knew who to go for’

Survivor Lee Deady believes all schools must now be compelled to release their files to upcoming inquiry

John Deady sighs deeply as he stares at the Waterford Stanley stove in his kitchen. He’s missing his wife — Elma’s death last year rocked him.

“Elma had some memory,” he says. He wishes she was there to recount every detail of those meetings he hates recalling now, when they were trying to understand what had happened to their son, Lee, at Waterpark College, Waterford, in the 1990s.

Upwards of 14 alleged victims of Tom Meehan, a former teacher at Waterpark from the 1970s to the 1990s, have now come forward. Some told their stories on Waterford Local Radio (WLR), claiming they suffered sexual abuse and indecent assaults.

Meehan died in 2019. He was investigated by gardaí a number of times, but never prosecuted. When the Deady family went to the school in the late 1990s, they contacted a garda detective, but Meehan continued teaching.

He may not have his wife’s acute recall, but John Deady does remember certain aspects of those encounters at the school.

“I can see him [Meehan] clearly now, coming in sweating like a pig, so bad I suggested we stop the meeting as I thought he was going to have a heart attack. And, sure enough, I heard he had to go to hospital after,” he says.

“He used to drive up and down the road past the house here. I didn’t know it at the time, but when Lee told me [about the abuse], it turned my stomach.”

Teacher Tom Meehan, who died in 2019, was never prosecuted

Lee can see the railings of Kilcohan dog track from the front window of the family home — the location where he tried to take his own life when he was 17. He was saved by two passing neighbours, who brought him home.

“I thought it was the only way out,” he says. “I know now it wasn’t. Therapy has helped over the years, but it never leaves you — never. You just try to cope, to put it in a box, a compartment. But there are so many questions left unanswered, like who knew what and when. And why wasn’t something done about it?

“If others were abused before me, which now appears to be the case, maybe it mightn’t have happened to me if action was taken.”

Lee and John are very close. They have a loyal, extended family who have always been there for them. Their home is on a solid, working-class estate.

John says Meehan knew what he was looking for — like most abusers, he targeted his victims.

Both men say the Government must compel schools and religious orders to release all files as part of their forthcoming inquiry into sexual abuse in education.

​Last week, a spokesperson for Education Minister Norma Foley said her department is conscious of the trauma endured by survivors of abuse.

“The scoping inquiry which has been established by Minister Foley will shape the Government’s response to revelations of historical sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders and will have survivor engagement as a central part of its work. This will allow the views of those who are most directly affected to be heard clearly,” they said.

Another man, Keith Whitty, who now lives in London, says he was abused by Meehan when he was 14.

“I’m so glad it’s out there now,” he says. “This is all I have ever wanted for years. It’s important this story is told — it’s been hidden for too long.

“Meehan was grooming me by giving me loans and months later telling me I had to pay it all back in one go because it was school funds. He abused me in his office. The abuse involved showing me pornographic magazines and then putting his hand on me. I was only in second year.

“When I went later to the gardaí, the DPP decided not to press charges. I’ve learned there were other people who had also reported abuse. There could have been a case brought against him when he was still alive — you feel really let down by the system.”

One man who came forward after the WLR broadcast says he witnessed his best friend being “touched up” and indecently assaulted by Meehan in 1969, when the young teacher was starting out in his career.

As a career guidance teacher at Waterpark, Meehan had his own office, where much of the abuse took place. He later became vice-principal.

Waterpark, formerly run by the Christian Brothers, is operated under the auspices of the Edmund Rice Schools Trust, who say they condemn any form of child abuse and are committed to the best standards of child protection.

​Lee, now a social worker in Waterford, started school at Waterpark in 1995. “The abuse went on for the best part of three years, from second year on,” he says. “It could have been once a week, once a fortnight, depending on when he’d bump into you.

“I tried to avoid him like the plague, but then he’d arrive into my class with his little slip of paper to say I’d a meeting with him down in his office. There was no way of escaping him.

“There were times I had to strip off my pants in front of him. He’d have the door locked and rubbed his hand on the inside of my leg, saying dirty stuff. And then worse things happened.

“I was trying to laugh it off. I didn’t realise what was going on, I didn’t want to believe it. And that’s when I just had enough. He was a monster, he had a type, he knew who to go for.”

John and Elma’s suspicions were raised when they found out their son was dodging school. “Elma said something to Lee, and he said, ‘That dirty bastard’. We had meetings with the school then.

“In those days we weren’t as educated, we weren’t able to cop on to things. He was a groomer. If they were coming from a poor background, he was able to groom them.”

Lee made an initial statement to gardaí in 2008, but never heard anything back. He found the DPP’s decision not to prosecute difficult to understand.

“I took a civil case and got €60,000 in a settlement on the steps of the court, but it was never about the money,” he says. “I wanted to go into court and have a say about the impact it had on my life.”

Gardaí say they received a number of complaints between 2009 and 2011 and another in 2019. Files were sent to the DPP, who decided not to proceed.

In March 2022, Mr Justice Cian Ferriter delivered a judgment in the High Court in relation to a civil case involving a man who lives in Tramore and a number of named individuals, including the executors of the will of Meehan, a representative of the Christian Brothers and the former principal of Waterpark, Thomas Beecher.

The judgment outlines the background to the case, in which the man was seeking damages arising out of sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated on him from the age of 13 between 1993 and 1998 by Meehan in the school grounds, in private and during the school day while he was a Waterpark pupil.

The man made an initial complaint to gardaí in 2010. Proceedings taken by him started in 2012 and the matter was before the High Court in Waterford in March 2014.

Those representing the school were seeking to have the matters struck out of court because of the lapse of time and inordinate delays in the case.

Mr Justice Ferriter outlined how the man had chronicled “the very serious adverse effects which he has suffered throughout his adult life as a result of the alleged abuse” and that “his account makes for harrowing reading”.

He ruled that because Meehan was dead, no proceedings against the executors of the will should continue, but matters remained active for the school and the Christian Brothers.

The case was settled last February with what is believed to have been a substantial payment to the victim.

In his kitchen, John Deady shakes his head slowly and purses his lips. “There’s a lot more to this,” he says.