My A&E nightmare — four days on a trolley among crack addicts, pools of urine and overworked staff

As Donald Trump arrives at his hotel in Doonbeg, I’m being strapped into a stretcher in an ambulance outside my house, 18km farther up the west Clare coastline.

The paramedic beside me looks out the vehicle’s back window and laughs when he notices that the garda cars, vans and motorbikes that had escorted the former US president from Shannon Airport are stuck behind the ambulance.

A line of them follow us along the narrow, bumpy roads to Ennis. The brain that has convinced me I’m dying also tells me people will think it’s Trump in the ambulance and a media scrum will be waiting when it gets to University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

I’m not dying, as it turns out. It’s just a panic attack, one of a handful I’ve had since developing an anxiety disorder in my teens. It had started earlier in the evening in the supermarket, where all good panic attacks kick off. By the time I’d walked home with my groceries, there were pins and needles in my feet and hands, my heart was pounding, I felt faint and I couldn’t catch my breath.

I rang the out-of-hours GP service and they called an ambulance — symptoms of a heart attack and a panic attack can overlap.

The paramedics arrive as I’m trying and failing to do deep-breathing exercises to bring down my heart rate. To no avail: an initial ECG shows an irregular heartbeat and my blood pressure is through the roof. I beg them not to take me to hospital — everyone in the mid-west knows not to go to the emergency department at UHL, Ireland’s most overcrowded hospital, unless you’re at death’s door.

The gentle and calming paramedics tell me it will be fine in there. But it’s not. At 10pm, they drop me off at triage, where my ECG and blood pressure are back to normal, and they head home after a 14-hour shift.

I’m put on to a trolley — between the same blue sheet and thin blue blanket I’ll be using for the next four days — and parked beside the toilet in the emergency department, the only one of its kind for the nearly-400,000 people who live Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

There are dozens of us lined up on either side of the corridors. Every so often, a new patient is wheeled in, and the trolleys are shuffled like pieces on a chess board.

One guy looks like an old hand at this. He’s had the foresight to bring in noise-cancelling headphones and a cosy slanket. A woman with patches of dried blood on her face and her two acquaintances — all of whom seem to be under the influence of something or other — spend the night wobbling up and down between the trolleys.

​The lights are always on and the noise never abates, even in the middle of the night. I’m grateful for the battery of tests I’m given — further ECGs, a chest X-ray and blood tests are clear. But being kept awake constantly is taking its toll.

In the early hours of the morning, an addict on the trolley across from me pulls out a bag of crack and attempts to smoke it, and I burst into tears of frustration and self-pity. An overworked member of staff notices and puts me in a quieter but still-packed corridor.

A woman on the trolley in front of mine gets me some tissues from the toilet, one of just many acts of kindness from fellow patients and staff. We chat occasionally over the next few hours. There were years, she says, when she was so in thrall to drugs that she forgot she had children. Now her vice is a daily bottle of vodka and four cans.

The guy who started smoking crack was probably starting to get withdrawal symptoms while waiting for treatment, she thinks.

I gingerly leave the corridor in search of food and water. A woman who has been having some kind of psychotic episode is being locked in a room. A young man I assume to be her son looks ashen-faced with distress. Outside the room, there’s a puddle of pee.

Some time the next day, my trolley is moved from the new part of the hospital to a corridor in a ward in the original 1950s building. That day, I’m one of 106 patients on a trolley at UHL, a figure that’s yet again the highest in the country, according to the Trolley Watch statistics published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

I know there’s no chance of me getting a bed: every room I pass is full of elderly women who look incredibly unwell. Some of them scream for a nurse, but there aren’t enough to go around.

It’s the start of May, but the old radiators are on full blast and the staff are sweating. I’ve been wearing the fleece pyjamas I’d hurriedly stuffed into a bag at home and I’m burning up. Even if I had a change of nightwear, there’s no privacy in which to change. A staff member is kind enough to offer a privacy screen, but it traps in the heat.

A woman — maybe a visitor or an off-duty nurse — stops by my trolley and says she’s going to the Starbucks downstairs and asks if I’d like a coffee. Thanks, I tell her, but I don’t have any cash on me. I offer to Revolut her. She won’t hear of it, and I get my first kick of caffeine.

I’m moved to beside the door to the ward, where there’s a welcome draught, and lie back and count the old square ceiling tiles. By the third day, I’m dizzy and weak from sleep deprivation. I usually pride myself on my level-headedness, but little can prepare you for how stroppy you get when sleep is completely illusive. I start to complain. A lot. I turn into one of those people who demand to see the manager.

​When I wake up on my fourth day on the trolley, I’m determined I won’t be spending another night on it. I go up to the nurses’ station a couple of times and say I’m going home when my 24-hour heart monitor — my final heart test — is finished its shift. I make a black joke with one nurse about understanding why the CIA use sleep deprivation as a torture method, but I know she can sense my underlying anger.

I can’t go home until a consultant reviews my test results, I’m told. When will that be? Possibly Monday morning, because the cardiologists have gone home for the weekend. I let my frustration out on an on-call doctor, telling her I don’t understand why well-paid consultant cardiologists in a major hospital would only work during the week. “Do people not get heart attacks at the weekend?” I ask.

She’s patient with me and says I can go if I sign a waiver agreeing not to hold the hospital responsible if something happens to me after leaving against medical advice.

As I pack my bag, I feel pangs of guilt for being grumpy with staff. Only three years ago, I was standing on the kerbside clapping for the healthcare workers on the frontline of the pandemic. So many of the nurses and doctors who tended to me during my time at UHL were foreign, operating in an unsafe working environment. They deserve so much better. I can’t blame nursing and medical graduates for leaving for Australia at the first opportunity. Would I do the same in their position? In a heartbeat.