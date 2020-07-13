Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha to take place at Croke Park stadium this month

GAA President John Horan said the GAA is “delighted” to welcome members of the Muslim community.. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha will take place at Croke Park stadium this month, the GAA announced today.

The event will begin on Thursday, July 30 and end on Monday, August 3.

Under government advice, places of worship closed at the beginning of the pandemic on March 12, however public health advice will allow a maximum of 100 in an indoor setting from July 20.

GAA President John Horan welcomed confirmation of the staging of the celebration in Croke Park, stating that the GAA is “delighted” to welcome members of the Muslim community.

“I believe the staging of this celebration fully supports our commitment to inclusion and a GAA welcome linked to our belief that it’s ‘Where We All Belong’,” he said.

“I wish everyone involved in the occasion an enjoyable visit to Croke Park Stadium as it once again shows its suitability and versatility in welcoming visitors to the venue for a wide variety of different events.”

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, the Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council Chairperson, Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, added that Croke Park as a venue will be “symbolic” to the Irish Muslim community.

“Many people living in Ireland who are members of the Muslim faith call Ireland 'Home'. Irish Muslims have contributed significantly in many sectors across our country, especially the health sector,” he said.

“The choice of Croke Park as a venue for Eid ul Adha celebration will be symbolic to Irish Muslims in their ‘dual-identity’ as being both Irish and Muslim and the significance that Croke Park and the GAA have in Irish history.”

He added that the GAA is making “great strides” in embracing all communities.

“The historic Muslim celebration of Eid Al Adha at Croke Park this year will be a positive representation of Ireland’s growing diversity of many different faiths and communities,” he said.

Invitations have been extended to faith leaders and politicians to attend Eid Al Adha in Croke Park.

Croke Park spokespersons did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Online Editors