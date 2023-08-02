Musicians and stage crew fearful leaving late night gigs following violent city centre attacks

Musicians and stage crew working in Dublin city centre have said they are fearful of leaving gigs late at night following a series of violent attacks in the capital.

Those working in the entertainment industry, who are often leaving venues late at night, have expressed concerns for their personal safety, according to the Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI).

The representative group has said it has been contacted by a number of members who have said the situation in the city centre has worsened and are calling for an increased garda presence.

“We have been looking into this because so many of our members have said they are very worried about their vulnerability when confronted by gangs loitering around the Temple Bar area in particular,” said MEAI spokesperson Rebecca Cappuccini.

On This Day In History - August 2nd

Musicians have said they are particularly worried as they carry expensive instruments and equipment when going and leaving venues, many of which are in the Temple Bar area where assaults have taken place.

There has been an increasing concern for personal safety in the city centre following the brutal assault on US tourist Stephen Termini last month.

The 57-year-old, from Buffalo, New York, was attacked on Talbot Street where he suffered serious head injuries and is at risk of losing an eye.

The attack took place close to Mr Termini’s hotel and yards away from Store Street garda station. Three teenage boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, face charges for the assault on Mr Termini.

Since the high-profile attack, which had made headlines in the US, Mr Termini's sons, Michael and Jesse Rizzuto, have both travelled to Ireland to visit their father in hospital.

Stephen Termini with his sons Mike and Jesse Rizzuto

The American Embassy has since advised US citizens to “keep a low profile” on Dublin’s streets in the wake of a violent assault on the tourist.

While other foreign embassies, including Spain, Canada and New Zealand, have followed suit issuing warnings to citizens travelling to Ireland to be vigilant of petty crime and street fights.

Since the attack the Government has announced an additional €10m in funding for garda overtime to put more officers on the streets.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the new funding package would be specifically targeted at increasing garda visibility in Dublin.

Just a few weeks before the assault on Termini, Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Hrekov was the victim of an unprovoked attack on Eden Quay shortly after leaving the Abbey Theatre.

The actor was rushed to hospital after having a glass smashed over his head.

However, the the representative group for musicians said it has raised its member's fears in the past with gardaí, the Lord Mayor and others but says the situation has now worsened.

"Our members regularly highlight the pervasive safety issues faced by gigging musicians and workers in Dublin city,” said Ms Cappuccini.

“The presence of gangs and disruptive individuals in public spaces poses significant risks to the well-being and livelihoods of those attending events and our members.

“There needs to be a collective approach to solving this problem,” she added.