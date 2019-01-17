A waiter killed his partner and two young, Irish-born children before taking his own life in a horrific murder-suicide just days before Christmas.

Murder-suicide tragedy as father kills both sons and their mother, daughter escapes

Two Dublin schools expressed their shock and sorrow after reports emerged that two of their past pupils had been murdered.

The Irish Independent has established that Spanish national Victor Marin Del Sol, who lived and worked in south Dublin for more than a decade, flew to Poland to spend time with his family over the festive period.

Some time after his arrival he strangled his two young sons and then laid in wait for his partner, Ewelina Szwarc, to return home before stabbing her to death.

The couple’s 11-year-old daughter fled in terror and Marin Del Sol is believed to have then taken his own life.

Polish police are continuing to investigate the tragic events of December 22.

The two brothers, Oskar (9) and Christian (7), who were born in Ireland, spent a year in two Rathfarnham schools before their mother moved back to her native Poland with them.

The couple’s daughter, Maria Victoria, also attended one of the Rathfarnham schools.

Marin Del Sol, who worked as a waiter in Little Caesars, had travelled to Poland to meet with his partner Ms Szwarc and their children.

Oskar attended second class in Ballyroan Boys School in Rathfarnham before his mother moved them to Poland.

Christian had attended junior infants in the nearby Scoil Naomh Padraig, while Maria Victoria was in third class at the same school.

"Oskar was a lovely child. He was a nice boy. He spoke Polish and Spanish and had little English, but he was developing well in the language and integrating well," Ballyroan Boys School principal Des Morris said. "It is shocking and sad."

Scoil Naomh Padraig principal Grace O'Neill spoke kindly of Christian and Maria Victoria. "We remember them as lovely, happy children, and we will remember them in our prayers," she said.

According to reports in Poland, the alarm was raised in the town of Pyrzyce when Maria Victoria escaped and alerted neighbours.

Some media reports speculated that Victor and Ewelina had split two or three years ago, but the manager of Little Caesars restaurant told the Irish Independent he believed they were still a couple until relatively recently.

"Everybody loved Victor. He was an amazing guy. He really loved people," he said.

"He told us he was going to Poland before Christmas for a few days to see the children.It's terrible. We could never have imagined that Victor could do such a thing."

It was reported in the Polish media that Ms Szwarc spent the night with her daughter nearby while Marin Del Sol stayed in her apartment with the boys and when they fell asleep he strangled them.

