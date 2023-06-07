Murderer pleads guilty to possession of submachine gun

A convicted murderer and another man have each pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to the possession of a submachine gun.

Paul Greene SC, prosecuting, told Mr Justice Paul Burns today that Robert Redmond (35), who was jailed for life in December last year, and his co-accused Jamie Gray (27) could be arraigned on the charge under Section 27A(1) of the Firearms Act 1964, which he said was count two on each of the indictments.

Redmond, with a previous address at Streamville Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin, and Gray of Hazelwood, Fassaroe, Bray, Co Wicklow, pleaded guilty to having in their possession or under their control a firearm, to wit, a PAK PM-63 submachine gun, in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that they did not have it in their possession or under their control for a lawful purpose at the M11 Southbound, Shankill in Dublin on May 7, 2020.

Mr Greene said that count one on the indictment against each of the defendants would not be proceeded with.

This first count accused the men of participating in or contributing to activity intending to enhance the ability of a criminal organisation or any of its members to commit a serious offence or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could enhance the ability of a criminal organisation or any of its members to commit a serious offence, to wit, the unlawful possession or control of a firearm, by coordinating the provision and/or transportation of a firearm within the State on March 7, 2020.

Mr Greene also said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was in agreement that Gray could remain on bail until he was sentenced.

Philipp Rahn SC, defending, asked the non-jury court that a governor's report be made available for Gray's sentence hearing, which was granted.

Mr Rahn said his client had no indictable previous convictions and was a working man with two young children.

"He has a gambling addiction in the background and a governor's report might be something that would assist the court," he added.

Dean Kelly SC, representing Redmond, said his client was anxious to deal with the matter as quickly as the court could.

Mr Justice Burns remanded Redmond in custody and Gray on bail until July 10, when their sentence hearing will take place.

Last December, career criminal Redmond was sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murdering father-of-eight Barry Wolverson (40) at Madigan's Yard, Kileek Lane, Swords, Co Dublin, at around midday on January 17, 2020. He had denied the charge.

Redmond's co-accused Bernard Fogarty (34), with an address at Cromcastle Court, Kilmore, Coolock, Dublin, was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Mr Wolverson.

Mr Wolverson was a businessman who rented space at Madigan's Yard in Swords in north Dublin. He was shot and died after being in a coma. At the time of his shooting, his partner was expecting a child.