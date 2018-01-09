Murdered 'quiet giant' (45) may have been dead for up to a week before he was found

The body of Martin Clancy (45) was found shortly before 6pm on Sunday, at his upstairs flat at Little O'Curry Street, Limerick. Mr Clancy had been stabbed to death, sources confirmed following a post-mortem by the State Pathologist, Professor Marie Cassidy.

Superintendent Derek Smart, Henry Street Garda Station, who is leading the probe into Mr Clancy's death, said: "I'm appealing for anyone who may have seen Martin in the city centre area, or up near his home in Little O'Curry Street, since the first of January, that they come forward and let us know when they saw him, did they speak to him, was anybody with him, had he his dog with him? We are trying to pinpoint when Martin was last seen in around the area." Mr Clancy regularly walked his dog around the O'Curry Street, Windmill Street, and Henry Street areas.

Gardaí believe Mr Clancy may have been dead for up to a week before his body was discovered last Sunday. "We are waiting for other results to come back from the post-mortem, which may be able to bring [the estimated time of death] down a little bit...but we are following every avenue of investigation, so that's why [the appeal] is from January 1," he added.

Superintendent Smart said every available Garda unit was working to find the killer. Yesterday, neighbours and friends left flowers in tribute to Mr Clancy, who was described as a "quiet giant".

Romanian national Daniel Nedelcu, who lives in a flat beneath Mr Clancy's, said he noticed it was unusually quiet at Mr Clancy's apartment. He went to feed Mr Clancy's dog but discovered blood on the walls and floor of the property.

"I saw some blood on the walls and on the floor, but I didn't look around to check. I just left the food, and I came out," Mr Nedelcu said.

Mr Nedelcu (50) said he had asked Mr Clancy to keep an eye on his flat as he was travelling to Romania for a family funeral. Upon his return, Mr Nedelcu said he called to Mr Clancy's flat to tell him he was back.

"Usually there are some noises… the dog or something, [there was] nothing," Mr Nedelcu said. "I went upstairs to let him know I am back. I saw the door kind of broken. I opened it a bit, but the dog started barking and I closed it back. But the dog was still upstairs. I decided to give some food to the dog, to feed it. I went upstairs. I walked through the hall. I saw some blood on the walls and on the floor, but I didn't look around to check. I just left the [dog] food, and I came out. That's all." Mr Nedelcu said two women called to the property on Sunday evening asking to speak to Mr Clancy as they had been trying to contact him. One of the women found Mr Clancy's body, he said.

Online Editors