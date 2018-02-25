Murder victim remembered as young man with 'great sense of humour and fun personality'

A murder investigation is under way after a young man was beaten to death at a house in Sligo.

The victim who has been named locally as Jimmy Loughlin, believed to be 20, was discovered at the property on Connolly Street, Sligo shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Gardai received reports that another armed male was at the scene and armed officers were requested. However uniformed officers were the first to arrive at the property and managed to apprehend the murder suspect, who had been armed with a wheel brace.

Investigators believe that this weapon was used during the fatal attack. “Armed Gardai weren’t able to immediately attend the scene so uniformed Gardai managed to detain the suspect who they were told was armed,” a source said.

Jimmy Loughlin

A Garda spokesman confirmed that a 31-year-old man is currently being detained at Ballymote Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984. It is understood that both men are from the locality and would have been known to each other prior to the attack. Gardai have said they are investigating “all of the circumstances” surrounding the murder.

Jimmy worked in a local McDonalds and colleagues have led tributes to him. “We are all shocked and saddened by the loss of Jimmy, he was a much loved member of our team. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and we are offering support to those who worked with him," franchisee Richard McNamara who owns the store where Jimmy worked, said.

Meanwhile, his manager Leo McNamara said Jimmy's good humour made him someone everyone loved to work with.

“He had a great sense of humour and everyone loved working with him as he lifted their day with his fun personality. If you knew you were working with Jimmy you knew you would end up laughing regardless of what mood you were in," he said.

Garai at the scene in Connolly Street, Sligo, where the body of a young man was found. Photo: James Connolly

Online Editors