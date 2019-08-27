Murder probe to be launched after assault victim (34) dies

A 34-year-old man left critically ill following an assault in Dublin on Saturday night has died.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of father-of-two Vincent Parsons, who was found with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate, Tallaght, at about 11pm.

It is understood he sustained a number of head injuries during an assault in and around the Killinarden House pub, where he had been socialising.

Mr Parsons, from Clondalkin, Dublin, was rushed to Tallaght Hospital by gardaí but died yesterday evening.

"The office of the State pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out later [today]," a Garda spokesperson said.

The Irish Independent understands the incident is expected to be upgraded to a murder investigation.

Sources said gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry into the assault.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information and are particularly asking those who were in the vicinity of the Killinarden House pub on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward.

