Gardai have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a stabbing incident on O'Connell Street in the early hours of this morning.

Murder probe launched as man stabbed to death on O'Connell Street

It is understood the stabbing took place shortly before 2am on the upper-end of O'Connell Street, the man was rushed to the Mater Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The main scene was outside the Dr Quirke’s establishment between the GPO and Parnell Street.

Items of clothing lay on the pavement amid bloodstains and fast food wrappers and containers.

O'Connell St cordoned off after stabbing incident overnight. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A garda hat could also be seen on the ground.

Bloodstains were also visible on the footpath on Cathal Brugha Street, indicating that the injured victim may have tried to walk or run from the scene, or that the attacker may also have been injured and bled as they fled.

The street remained closed pending the arrival of members of the garda technical bureau to commence a forensic examination of the scene.

Diversions are in place with significant traffic disruption in the city centre following the incident.

Dublin Bus say their services cannot access O'Connell Street from either direction.

"Northbound buses are using Westmorland St. to Eden Quay to Gardiner St and Parnell St. to normal route," they said.

Southbound buses are using Parnell Sq. East Gardiner St. and back at normal route in Dolier St.

A large section of the footpath on Cathal Brugha Street and Marlborough Street was also closed off.

"Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault that occurred outside a premises on O'Connell St Dublin 1 on the 11th June 2019 at approximately 1.40am," a garda spokesperson said.

"A man was taken to the Mater Hospital with apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was on O'Connell St, in the early hours of this morning, who can assist Gardaí in this investigation to contact them at Store St Garda station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Online Editors