Murder probe launched as man stabbed to death on Dublin's O'Connell Street

GARDAI have arrested a man in his late 20s in relation to the fatal stabbing on O’Connell Street in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The man was arrested on Marlborough Street shortly after the fatal attack.

It is understood he is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

The incident has led to significant traffic and commuter disruption across Dublin city centre with a large part of the capital's main thoroughfare sealed off by gardai.

O'Connell St cordoned off after stabbing incident overnight. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A trail of bloodstains on the pavement leading from the crime scene up to Cathal Brugha Street and around onto Marlborough Street indicate that it may have been the attacker who bled as he tried to leave the scene after being injured in the attack also.

The stabbing took place shortly before 2am on the upper-end of O'Connell Street, the man was rushed to the Mater Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The main scene was outside the Dr Quirkey’s establishment between the GPO and Parnell Street.

Items of clothing lay on the pavement amid bloodstains and fast food wrappers and containers.

A garda hat could also be seen on the ground.

The street remained closed pending the arrival of members of the garda technical bureau to commence a forensic examination of the scene.

Diversions are in place with significant traffic disruption in the city centre following the incident and are expected to remain in place for up to two more hours.

Dublin Bus say their services cannot access O'Connell Street from either direction.

"Northbound buses are using Westmoreland St. to Eden Quay to Gardiner St and Parnell St. to normal route," they said.

Southbound buses are using Parnell Sq. East Gardiner St. and back at normal route in D'Olier St.

Luas passengers have also been advised that the Green Line services are not running between the Dominick Street stop and St Stephen's Green due to the incident.

A large section of the footpath on Cathal Brugha Street and Marlborough Street was also closed off.

"Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault that occurred outside a premises on O'Connell St Dublin 1 on the 11th June 2019 at approximately 1.40am," a garda spokesperson said.

"A man was taken to the Mater Hospital with apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was on O'Connell St, in the early hours of this morning, who can assist Gardaí in this investigation to contact them at Store St Garda station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Online Editors