Murder probe launched after victim is found with 'multiple stab wounds'

A murder probe has been launched after a man was found at a house with multiple stab wounds.

The body was found at a house in Bandon Road on the south side of Cork city on Saturday morning.

The results of a post-mortem examination confirmed last night that the man, named locally as Paul Jones (55), suffered a violent death.

The body of the deceased was removed on Saturday evening to the morgue at Cork University Hospital (CUH) where the examination was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

The dead man is originally from Mayfield on the north side of Cork city. His body was found by his son, who had been trying to phone him for a number of days but had been unable to get an answer.

When the emergency services turned over the man's body, they found blood.

However it is understood there was no sign of a forced entry at the property.

Gardaí in Cork are examining CCTV footage to try to establish when he last left the property or to see whether anyone called to the house.

Gardaí have begun door-to-door calls in the area to establish if anyone noticed anything suspicious in the locality over the past few days.

They have also begun tracing the man's last known movements.

Local councillor Ted Tynan said he was shocked to hear of Mr Jones's death and it was the latest tragedy to befall the family.

"I knew his parents fairly well and it's a tragedy for his extended family," he told the Irish Independent last night.

He said Mr Jones's parents both died in recent years following the deaths of several of his siblings.

Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road and McCurtains Villas area of the city over the past six days.

They have also asked motorists who may have dash-cam footage from the area to contact the incident room at Anglesea Street in Cork.

Irish Independent