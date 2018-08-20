A 63-year-old man has died after a vicious stabbing at his home in south Dublin.

Murder probe launched after man (63) 'slashed in the neck' at his home

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into the incident on Rutland Grove, Crumlin.

The man was stabbed at his home by a male at around 8pm last night.

Sources said that the victim suffered an arterial bleed after being slashed in the neck.

It is understood that the suspect then fled the scene in a stolen car.

Gardaí were alerted and a manhunt was launched across Dublin 12 and the south-inner city area, and Garda districts across the country were alerted with his details.

The suspect was later arrested in the Blanchardstown area of west Dublin.

The scene remained sealed-off at Rutland Grove last night pending a technical examination of the scene.

The victim was brought to St James's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The exact motive behind the killing has not yet been established, but it is understood that the victim was known to the chief suspect.

A source last night said that the suspect had been "on a rampage" over the recent days leading up to the killing.

"He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving the day before this stabbing, and was in a very bad state," the source said.

"This is still a live and active investigation," the source added. "The exact circumstances in which this stabbing took place have yet to be fully established."

The incident is under investigation by detectives at Sundrive Road garda station, Crumlin.

The office of the State Pathologist was notified.

Around a dozen gardaí, including detectives, were at the scene last night.

A number of locals were also seen being comforted by friends following the horrific incident.

