Murder probe after homeless chef found beaten to death near his tent

A homeless man who was savagely beaten to death was a talented chef who had battled alcohol addiction without losing his sense of humour or his spirit.

Timothy (Timmy) Hourihane (53), from Bantry, was murdered in a park in Cork city where he had been living for some time in a tent. Mr Hourihane was found in an unconscious state by members of Cork Fire Brigade.

Other homeless people had raised the alarm after a tent caught fire at Mardyke Walk near University College Cork at 12.45am yesterday.

The tent owned by Mr Hourihane was pitched on grass across the road from the Western Road entrance to the college. Members of the fire brigade found him a short distance away.

He had been assaulted and sustained serious injuries to his head and body. He was rushed to Cork University Hospital but later died.

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation and appealed for any witnesses to come forward. Superintendent Michael Comyns of Anglesea Street garda station said Mr Hourihane had injuries consistent with an assault, and not with being in a fire.

Talented: Timothy Hourihane worked in prestigious restaurants in Britain. Photo: Provision

In an interview with the 'Irish Times' on Christmas Day in 2017, Mr Hourihane said it was his best festive season in many a year.

He was among the diners at Penny Dinners, which provides meals to homeless people in Cork city. He said he was grateful to sit alongside his fellow homeless people for a special meal provided by the River Lee Hotel in the city.

Mr Hourihane spoke movingly of his addiction to alcohol. He said he had battled through periods of sobriety only to see his life derailed by relapses.

"I stayed off alcohol for a year and a quarter and I was proud of that. At least I am trying. I was on the Simon floor last evening but we were out at seven this morning.

"I went to Mass this morning at the church down the road at half eight. I went to the Polish Mass last night. There was a beautiful woman who prayed for me. It was fantastic.

"This is relaxing and I feel safe. This is my happiest day for a long time. Because I went to the church. I came here. People are lovely."

Mr Hourihane, who had worked in prestigious restaurants in Britain and served celebrities such as Elton John and Lionel Richie, spoke of going around in "circles forever" looking for accommodation.

He mentioned his sense of loss following the death of homeless woman Kathleen O'Sullivan (43) on the streets earlier that month and said: "Homelessness is out of control.

"When you sleep on the streets you are lucky to wake up with your trainers still on. It has happened to me where I have woken up with one trainer missing.

"You have to laugh cos you think why didn't they take the two?"

Mr Hourihane was unstinting in his praise for Caitriona Twomey who runs Penny Dinners, saying she had "the most beautiful heart in Cork city".

Ms Twomey said yesterday she was deeply saddened by the death of Mr Hourihane.

She said this was a warning to the Government they need to do more to tackle the crisis.

"We need to sort it now. We need more treatment centres. We need more housing," she said.

