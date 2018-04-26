Murder investigation underway into death of Irishman's wife in India after autopsy shows 'signs of strangulation'

A murder investigation is underway into the death of a woman in India after an autopsy revealed her body had signs of strangulation, a police officer has said.

Liga Skromane, who went missing from a wellness retreat in Kerala, India, was found dead last week following a month-long search.

Liga, who was originally from Latvia but had been living in Dublin for the past five years with her husband, travelled alongside her sister Ilze to take part in the retreat on February 4. The 33-year-old disappeared on March 14 and was found dead by a local fisherman on April 21.

A senior officer investigating her death has said they are now looking at the possibility of murder. “One of the doctors who performed autopsy on the victim’s body informed that there were indeed signs of strangulation. Hence, we are now looking into the murder angle in this (Liga’s) case,” the leading officer said.

A number of people have been detained as part of the investigation. A preliminary inquiry suggested there was no foul play involved in her death, with police hinting at the possibility of suicide, which was criticised by Liga's husband, Andrew Jordan.

"We are sure it's not suicide. We appeal to the police for a full investigation," he said. Andrew Jordan, from Swords, Co Dublin, travelled to India when he heard of Liga's disappearance.

"I plead with the people of Kerala to come forward with the information, if they have any idea about what happened to my wife."

DNA test results released today confirm the body found last week was that of Mrs Skromane.

