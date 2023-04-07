Murder investigation launched as pensioner dies four weeks after apparent assault in Cork

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a pensioner died in a Cork hospital four weeks after he was found with serious injuries.

The deceased - named locally as Florence 'Florrie' O'Sullivan (68) - had been in a serious condition since he was found with multiple injuries on March 11, in The Glen, on Cork's northside.

He was rushed to hospital after being found with injuries consistent with having been assaulted in the Glentrasna area of The Glen.

However, his condition deteriorated over recent days.

Despite efforts by doctors to stabilise him, the man's condition became critical and he died on Thursday.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances in which the pensioner sustained the injuries.

A 29-year-old man has already appeared before Cork District Court charged with assault.

The Office of the State Pathologist was notified following the death.

A full post mortem examination was conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Friday by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The results of the post mortem examination are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been established at Watercourse Road Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and will keep the family informed of the investigation.

Mr O'Sullivan was originally from Adrigole, in west Cork, but had been living in the Mayfield area. He would have turned 69 years old in October.

It is believed the man sustained the injuries in a property in the area of The Glen.

However, when gardaí and paramedics attended the scene he was found lying injured on the street.

Gardaí conducted extensive door-to-door inquiries in the area at the time to determine if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious.

CCTV security camera footage has also been examined.

Mr O'Sullivan will be buried after 11am Requiem Mass on Monday (April 10) at St Fachtna's Church, in Adrigole.

He will be laid to rest at Kilcaskin Cemetery.

Mr O'Sullivan is survived by his brothers, Paddy and Sean, his sister Noreen, brother-in-law John and sister-in-law Monica as well as by his extended family.