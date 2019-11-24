Murder investigation launched after prisoner dies at Cloverhill

A MAN (50s) has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a prisoner was found dead yesterday at Cloverhill Prison.

The man is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The arrest was made after the post-mortem of the prisoner was completed yesterday by state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

According to a garda spokesperson, the details of the post-mortem will not be released for operational reasons.

The inmate was found dead after allegedly being attacked in his cell.

“Shortly after midnight, gardaí and emergency services were called by prison authorities following an incident involving two male prisoners in custody at the prison," said a garda spokesperson.

“A man in his late 30s was treated by emergency services, but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.”

Online Editors