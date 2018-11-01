Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Kildare

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from apparent stab wounds sustained in an assault in the early hours of this morning.

The serious assault occurred on Duke Street in the Kildare town of Athy.

The victim is a man in his early 30s who is believed to be Irish but not from the immediate Athy area.

Gardai preserved the scene of the incident on Duke Street pending a forensic examination, as well as a second scene nearby on the Stradbally Road where a crashed and partially burned out Audi car was discovered at around the same time.

Members of the technical bureau could be seen gathering forensic evidence at the scenes, including blood stains on the wall and door of a shop on Duke Street.

The garda investigation is ongoing.

Crime scene investigators at the scene of a stabbing in Duke Street, Athy, Co. Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

A burnt out car on the stradbally road near the scene of a stabbing in athy, Co. Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

Online Editors