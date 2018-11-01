Murder investigation launched after man (34) stabbed to death in Kildare

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from apparent stab wounds sustained in an assault in the early hours of this morning.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from apparent stab wounds sustained in an assault in the early hours of this morning.

David Boland (34) from Nurney, Co Kildare was fatally injured on Duke Street in the Kildare town of Athy.

Mr Boland was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where he later died.

Gardai preserved the scene of the incident on Duke Street pending a forensic examination, as well as a second scene nearby on the Stradbally Road where a crashed and partially burned out Audi car was discovered at around the same time.

Members of the technical bureau could be seen gathering forensic evidence at the scenes, including blood stains on the wall and door of a shop on Duke Street.

Speaking this afternoon at Athy Garda Station Superintendent Martin Walker appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Crime scene investigators at the scene of a stabbing in Duke Street, Athy, Co. Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

"From our enquiries to date we understand a number of people were in the vicinity when this incident occurred and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Duke Street area at approximately 5:30am this morning to come forward.

"We would also appeal to passing motorists, and in particular those with dash cam footage, to contact us here at the incident room.

A burnt out car on the stradbally road near the scene of a stabbing in athy, Co. Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

"A silver/grey Audi was driven from the scene following the incident to nearby Woodstock Street where it was set alight, again we would appeal to anyone with information on the movements of this car to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station 059- 8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The garda investigation is ongoing.

Online Editors