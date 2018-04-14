Murder investigation launched after construction worker found injured in park
Gardai have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with serious injuries in a Dublin park.
Ioan Artene Bob, a Romanian national, was discovered injured in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght at 8.30am on Friday.
He was removed to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It is understood he had worked as a construction worker.
Gardai yesterday launched a murder investigation following a post mortem examination. Gardai believe that the man was a victim of a physical assault.
The last confirmed sighting of Ioan was at 8.30pm on Thursday 12th April 2018 in the Moore Street area of Dublin.
Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors