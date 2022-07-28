| 16°C Dublin

Murder investigation after body of man (63) found in driveway of home in Ballymena

A forensic investigators tag placed at the scene in Orkney Drive in Ballymena after a body was discovered. Liam McBurney/PA Wire Expand

A forensic investigators tag placed at the scene in Orkney Drive in Ballymena after a body was discovered. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A forensic investigators tag placed at the scene in Orkney Drive in Ballymena after a body was discovered. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Jonathan McCambridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in a housing estate in Ballymena.

Victor Hamilton, 63, was found in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town on Wednesday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Shortly after 7.50am, police received a report that the body of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton had been discovered in the driveway of his home.

“The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night, July 26, into the early hours of Wednesday morning to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22.”

Police and forensic officers had been in the estate throughout Wednesday and a white forensic tent was erected at the front of the property.

