Munster rugby player Diarmuid Barron (25) who lost cousin to heart condition becomes charity ambassador

Munster rugby star Diarmuid Barron practising CPR skills he learned from pupils at Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick. Photo: SkyView Photography

Munster rugby star Diarmuid Barron (25) has revealed how the death of his young cousin from a heart condition pushed him to learn CPR.

He has been announced as the newest ambassador for the Irish Heart Foundation, having recently helped Munster win the United Rugby Championship in South Africa.

"A number of my family members have experienced cardiovascular disease, and my cousin passed away from a heart condition when she was young,” the Munster hooker said.

He was taught cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by secondary school students in Limerick and their teacher Michelle Herbert.

Ms Herbert, who teaches at Hazelwood College in Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick, suffered a cardiac arrest while playing camogie in 2016.

She only survived after an opponent gave her CPR on the pitch, and now trains students in the life-saving skill.

"The Irish Heart Foundation’s CPR 4 Schools programme is such a fantastic opportunity to get the entire school community involved, she said.

“By learning this skill, you can make a real difference in someone’s life, you can give that person a better chance of life. It really is a life-saving skill that all schools should teach.”

Munster rugby player Barron said the students taught him how to respond in a scenario where someone is potentially suffering a cardiac arrest.

Munster rugby star Diarmuid Barron with teacher Michelle Herbert from Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick. Photo: SkyView Photography

“The transition year students taught me the correct way to approach a possible cardiac arrest situation, which is to ensure the area is safe, call 112 or 999 stating your location’s Eircode, press hard and fast in the centre of the chest and get someone to find the nearest AED,” said rugby player Barron.

The Tipperary native said he feels “very proud” to have been asked to join the Irish Heart Foundation as an ambassador.

“The Irish Heart Foundation is there for people who need help, to support them when they leave hospital after a heart event or stroke or are worried about heart health.”

Some 86c of second-level students and teachers in Ireland now know how to perform CPR, how to use an AED and what to do when someone is choking.

“We would like to train more post-primary schools and are encouraging teachers to attend our upcoming free training courses,” said Katherine Scott, Acting Children and Young People Programme Manager at the Irish Heart Foundation.

As over 70pc of cardiac arrests take place in the home, she said schools are the ideal place to teach the skills of CPR.