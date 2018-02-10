A mum-of-two who lost her home as a result of a house blaze has said she is only "glad they're not going to funerals this week."

A mum-of-two who lost her home as a result of a house blaze has said she is only "glad they're not going to funerals this week."

Mum-of-two who lost home in blaze 'just glad she's not going to funerals this week'

The Wicklow woman and her two adult children have been displaced and lost all their belongings as the result of the fire at their Kilcoole home.

One house was gutted and another badly damaged in the blaze at Beech Court Avenue, Kilcoole last week. There was also fire in the garden of a house in Seaview and some damage to another Beech Court Avenue property.

"Due to the high winds the fire came right to the roof of her house," said a friend and neighbour. "The devastation just took 10 minutes. We really didn't realise it was going to move that fast." They were staying with a friend in the direct aftermath, with the council arranging a premises for them until such time as they can return home.

There has been a huge outpouring of support from the community. The family have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity from the people of Kilcoole. They have received more than enough and are very grateful to everyone, they said.

"They are devastated, but so glad they're not going to funerals this week," said their friend. "They've lost everything, but anything they lost can be replaced. They're keeping their chins up and remaining really positive."

Members of the fire service were called to the scene at 2.45 p.m. on Thursday. The fire was spreading between the properties.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire, which is not being treated as suspicious.

Greystones fire service was there within 10 minutes, with units also dispatched from Bray and Wicklow. They tackled the fire within 30 minutes and remained on-site for around three hours to ensure the scene was safe.

One of the houses involved was completely destroyed, another badly damaged but still habitable and there was exterior damage to another. There was damage to a shed and trees in the garden of the Seaview house. Nobody was injured during the course of the fire. The resident of the worst damaged house managed to get her beloved boxer dog out of the house and to safety in time.

Wicklow People