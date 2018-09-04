A young Tyrone mum-of-three who died following a road crash on her journey home from Sunday's All-Ireland GAA Football final in Dublin has been described as "well-liked and respected".

Mum-of-three killed on way home from All-Ireland in deadliest weekend on roads this year

Joanne Tracey, from Greencastle and in her early twenties, died in the early hours of yesterday morning after her car collided with another vehicle on the M1 near Drogheda.

Joanne was one of six people who lost their lives on the country's roads over the weekend.

Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer know the family of Ms Tracey. He said: "The thoughts of the whole community are with Joanne's family. She was very well-known, well liked and well respected.

"I was attending a homecoming event with the Tyrone GAA team on Monday evening and it was the only thing everyone was talking about. It's so sad.

"Manager Mickey Harte reflected the thoughts of everyone that there are much more important things in life than football. It was a very subdued atmosphere."

Friends and family paid tribute to the young mother on Facebook, with one writing; "Heart bleeds for her friends and family. Thoughts and prayers with you all, rest easy beautiful."

Another wrote; "RIP Joanne, true what they say God only takes the best", as another friend said; "You’re going to be missed so much, rest in paradise."

One friend of the deceased added; "A lovely girl, will never forget you. Sleep tight angel."

The crash occurred around 1.20am on Monday. A female driver of the second vehicle was uninjured but brought to hospital as a precaution.

Ms Tracey was described in a family notice as a beloved mother of three and a wife of Kevin. She is also survived by five siblings and her parents Jimmy and Phyllis.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The weekend also saw road deaths in counties Cavan, Offaly, Tipperary and Limerick.

A spokesperson for the Road Safety Authority (RSA) said it was the deadliest weekend on Ireland's roads so far this year and a "devastating loss for the families" affected.

"The past weekend was busy on our roads with sporting events and music festivals.

"We are reminding all road users to please be careful when using the roads and look out for other roads users... whether it’s slowing down, wearing your seatbelt, never using your mobile phone while driving.

"If you’re a pedestrian or cyclist make sure you are always seen by wearing high visibility clothing so you stand out."

The latest fatalities brings to 103 the total number of deaths on Irish roads so far this year.

This is on par with 2017 which saw 103 deaths during the first eight months of the year.

