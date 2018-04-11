Mum-of-three crushed to death by car in her driveway was due to celebrate daughter's upcoming wedding

A mother-of-three who was crushed to death by a car in her driveway was due to celebrate her daughter's upcoming wedding.

It is understood that the woman, named locally as Anne McCann, was killed after a car she had been travelling in rolled toward her as she closed a gate over her driveway on Monday evening in Altamuskin near Sixmilecross.

It has been reported that Mrs McCann was due to celebrate her daughter Tanya's wedding in the coming weeks, and the family are also understood to have welcomed their first grandchild in recent months. Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer said the local community was in shock at the devastating news.

"The community of Altamuskin and Drumquin are stunned this morning to learn of the tragic passing of one of their own," he said. "Altamuskin is a very strong community and the woman killed and her family are very much part of the community and of Errigal Ciaran GAA club.

"This is the second tragedy to hit the club and community this year. "A neighbour of the deceased, Kathleen McGarvey, was killed in an accident on the A5 in January.

"I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the family at this terrible time." Posting on social media, West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan wrote: "Very sad and tragic news from Altamuskin.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the McCann and McGale families."

Heartfelt tributes were also paid on the Drumquin Through The Years Facebook page, which extended "deepest sympathies" to Anne's husband Colm, children Darren, Tanya and Ciaran, parents Seamus and Kathleen, and 11 siblings.

Yesterday, Errigal Ciaran GAA cancelled all its club activities, citing Mrs McCann's "untimely and tragic passing" as the reason. Another sympathy message appeared on the social media page for the film A Bend In The River.

It stated: "The cast and crew of A Bend in The River would like to offer our sincere condolences to Colm McCann and the family of beloved Anne McCann. "Our hearts are heavy today for Colm, Darren, Tanya, and Ciaran, their extended family and the whole of the Altamuskin community. God bless Anne. Rest in Peace."

Another mourner wrote on Facebook: "Very sad and tragic news. "May she rest in peace and may God give them strength to carry the heavy cross." The PSNI confirmed that officers had attended the sudden death of a woman aged in her 50s in the Altamuskin Road area of Sixmilecross shortly before 8pm on Monday.

Speaking yesterday, they said that a post mortem was due to take place to determine the cause of Mrs McCann's death, but that it was not being treated as suspicious at this time. A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it had received a call at 7.45pm on Monday following reports of an incident involving a pedestrian on Altamuskin Road, Sixmilecross. "One rapid response vehicle paramedic and one emergency ambulance crew were dispatched to the incident," they said.

"No one was transported from the scene." Mrs McCann's remains were brought home for her wake last night, and her Requiem Mass will be held at 11am on Friday in St Mary's Church, Dunmoyle, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

