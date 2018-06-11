A woman killed in a freak accident while driving a lawnmower has been remembered as a pillar of her community.

Mum-of-four killed in freak accident on lawnmower 'was a pillar of her community'

Thousands of mourners are expected this evening in Rossmore, Co Tipperary, to pay their respects to Joan Kinane (57).

She was driving a ride-on lawnmower at around 7pm on Friday when it collided with a ditch in the upland area of Toureen, Rossmore. It is believed weather conditions were poor at the time due to heavy rainfall.

Ms Kinane was originally from the neighbouring parish of Drombane. Her brother, Fr Thomas Dunne, is a popular local priest and is currently serving a curate in the Boherlahan-Dualla parish.

She was a mother of four adult children, three girls and one boy, who were being comforted last night, along with her husband Sean, at home by neighbours and friends. She is also survived by her four brothers and one sister. Her father Richard's fourth anniversary Mass also took place on Friday.

Local councillor Martin Browne said the family were hugely respected in the area. "I want to extend my sympathy to Sean and all the family at this very sad time," said the Sinn Féin representative. "She was hugely involved in GAA and the local community."

The funeral will take place tomorrow.

