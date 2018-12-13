Mum who claims sports star raped her ‘afraid to give statement’

A woman who claims she was raped by a well-known sports star is “too terrified” to make a formal statement about the alleged savage attack in a penthouse.

The Herald has learned some of her friends who were present on the night have also declined to give statements to gardai.

It has also emerged that the alleged rape and assault happened in a posh south Dublin hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

The case is now being investigated by detectives based at Blackrock Garda Station after initially being probed by officers from the city centre.

In the latest development in the case, it was confirmed yesterday that the alleged rape and assault did not

happen in Dublin city centre but at a well-known south Dublin hotel.

Investigations have established that the chief suspect in the case had booked the penthouse suite under his own name last weekend.

It can also be revealed that the investigation has been “severely hampered” because the suite in question was cleaned by hotel staff after the star checked out.

Horrendous

This has not prevented gardai from carrying out a forensic examination of the suite, which happened yesterday, but there are concerns about the “quality” of the evidence that they have collected.

“This matter is now the subject of investigation by Blackrock detectives – this is the third different garda station involved in this very difficult and complex case,” a senior source said.

“The victim is too afraid to make a formal complaint at the moment, but that could change at a later date.

“However, that does not mean that this matter is closed – it’s very much a live investigation and CCTV will play a vital role.

“Gardai are now satisfied they finally have a chain of events, incorporating a proper timeline of sorts in this case – but there is a lot to be sorted here.

“At the end of the day, there is no doubt that this young lady suffered a horrendous ordeal – the examinations and all the evidence shows that she was raped and very badly assaulted in that penthouse suite,” the source added.

The sports star has still not been spoken to by gardai and is unlikely to be, unless the alleged victim makes a formal statement to officers.

Clothes belonging to the woman are being examined as part of the investigation and gardai remain “very anxious” to speak to her and some of her friends.

It has emerged that the young woman, who is a mother, had been out socialising on Saturday and Sunday before she met the sports star, who is known to her, and was brought back to the plush hotel.

Ambulance

The Herald previously revealed officers were made aware of the allegations after being called to her south Dublin home on Monday morning.

The woman was then transferred to hospital in an ambulance where she was treated and had a number of tests.

The alleged victim was treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital on Monday afternoon, leading detectives to establish that the allegation was “credible”.

Detectives at Pearse Street Garda Station had spent almost two days investigating the woman’s claims without finding the exact location of the alleged attack.

However, then developments occurred late on Tuesday night which led gardai to move their investigations to the south Dublin area.

