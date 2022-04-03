Mum-of-two died after becoming ill during charity climb at the Galtymore mountains in Tipperary

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court following the death of 51-year-old mother of two Cora O’Grady who became ill while taking part in a Climb with Charlie charity event at the Galtymore mountains in Co Tipperary over the weekend.

Ms O’Grady was climbing Galtymore on Saturday with her children Luke and Lily, aged 11 and 8 respectively, when she fell ill.

Ms O’Grady from Robert Street in Mitchelstown, Co Cork was one of a group climbing Galtymore as part of hundreds of fundraising events nationwide for Pieta and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The events were organised in tribute and support of retired RTE broadcaster, Charlie Bird who was climbing Croagh Patrick in Mayo. Mr Bird is battling motor neurone disease.

Ms O’Grady was near the summit of 918 metre high Galtymore at around 1pm on Saturday when she became unwell. The Irish Community Air Ambulance attended at the scene.

Ms O’Grady was assisted by paramedics who made efforts to resuscitate her. However, tragically she was pronounced dead at the scene at around 2pm and gardai from Cahir were made aware of the tragedy.

Ms O’Grady’s body was transferred from the scene to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem is due to take place to establish the cause of death.

An inquest will occur in due course at South Tipperary Coroner’s Court.

One local in Mitchelstown said that the death of Cora had caused a profound sense of sadness in the area.

“It’s desperately sad news here, Cora was out early with a large group climbing Galtymore to raise money for a very worthy cause and for it to turn to tragedy like this is just shocking.”



