Mum of road victim Kai (3) 'overwhelmed' as thousands raised for cost of funeral

The mother of a three-year-old boy who died after being knocked down in Newtownards last week has said she is "overwhelmed" by the generosity of the community after almost £5,000 (€5,550) has been raised to help pay for his funeral costs.

The online fundraising page to support the family of little Kai Corkum has already reached £4,400 (€4,886) and Kai's mum Yasmine said she can't thank everyone enough for the support shown to her family.

Kai was declared brain dead following the collision on Newtownards' Movilla Road last Thursday evening, and his family took the devastating decision to turn off his life-support on Friday.

Kai was hit by a car while walking to the shop with his aunt and her partner to get a lollipop and since news of his death broke, the community around the Co Down town has rallied to support the family, who also lost their 19-week-old baby girl Lily-mai in January 2017.

Yasmine said "there are no words" to describe the pain of losing a child.

The 26-year-old and husband Michael described Kai as an affectionate boy who always had a smile and loved everybody.

The toddler's family have decided to keep him in his own home until the funeral which will take place tomorrow at S Clarke and Son funeral directors in Newtownards at 11am.

Burial will follow at White Church cemetery, Ballywalter at 12pm beside his sister.

Yasmine says his twin brothers, Mason and Taylor, simply think their sibling is sleeping upstairs in his room and that the family is "overwhelmed" at how much support they have received since Kai passed.

She said: "Me and my husband, from the bottom of our hearts, just can't thank everybody enough.

"The fact that we're in so many people's thoughts is just overwhelming.

"It just feels like we're not on our own. It feels like everyone is going through this as one."

In a statement to parents on Monday, Castle Gardens Primary School, where Kai was a student in their nursery section Chuckles, said it was taking guidance from the Education Authority's critical incident team.

"Many children were already aware of what had happened and we reassured them all that this is something that does not happen very often," it said.

"Your child may or may not want to talk about it but it is likely that he/she will need extra love and support from you in the days ahead. This does not mean that anything is wrong with him/her.

"It only means that this traumatic event has been too powerful for him/her to deal with on his/her own. He/she may be feeling anxious. Take time to listen to your child and try to provide a predictable routine for him/her at home.

"We have information that may be useful on our website. We are deeply saddened by this great loss but are trying, for the pupils' sake, to keep the school environment as normal as possible."

