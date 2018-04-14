A Co Tyrone woman killed in a freak accident was a blessing to all who knew her, mourners heard yesterday.

Mum killed in freak accident was a 'blessing' to everyone she knew, priest tells funeral

Hundreds of people "still numb with grief" packed into St Mary's Church in Dunmoyle near Ballygawley to pay their final respects to Anne McCann, who died on Monday.

The 52-year-old mother-of-three was crushed by a car at her home at Altamuskin and died at the scene. Parish priest Fr Michael O'Dwyer told mourners that Mrs McCann should have been organising a family gathering this weekend in preparation for her daughter Tanya's wedding.

Instead, he added: "We find ourselves here, still numb with disbelief at Anne's funeral Mass." In a moving homily, Fr O'Dwyer referred to Anne's heartbroken husband, Colm, and family.

"Anne and Colm lived their marriage vows, all the days of their life," he said. "And I'm sure like all married couples their marriage agreement was tried and tested. There was giving and taking, compromise and acceptance, all the things that are necessary for a shared life together.

"Colm knows the blessing Anne was to him and the many good times they shared. "On a wedding day a bride and groom are also asked, are you willing to accept with love the children God may send you and bring them up in accordance with the law of Christ and his church?

"This vow too was performed in the presence of the community - Anne living for her children, making sure they had the best, encouraging them in their journey through life and basking in their achievements in life, in work, and on and off the field of play.

"Darren, Tanya and Ciaran know too that they were blessed in their mother.

"Baby Cillian will have to rely on stories and photos of the grandmother he met briefly, but is loved for eternity." Fr O'Dwyer described how Mrs McCann was a well-known, highly respected and active member of the community.

"Anne threw herself into the life of this community - of parish, of school, of the football club, of the community centre," he said. "She was very bubbly and full of life and enjoyed life. She was a blessing to all who knew her."

He added: "She had much more to do and much more to give, much more to live for. Life sometimes does not pan out as we expect." Following Requiem Mass, Mrs McCann was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

