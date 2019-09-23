Mum 'fuming' at eight-month delay for son (4) to start speech therapy

A mother has criticised an eight-month wait for her son to start speech therapy.

Catríona Ward, from Tyrrelstown, Dublin, said she is "absolutely fuming" that her four-year-old son Dylan has to wait until May to begin speech therapy.

She said Dylan has issues with his speech and she is afraid he will be bullied when he starts primary school next September.

"My older son has autism and Dylan's speech isn't up to par to what it should be for a four-year-old, so I brought him to the doctors and they did all the tests as I was afraid he might have autism too," she said.

"The tests came back saying that he doesn't have autism, but speech therapy, occupational therapy (OT) and physio were recommended to him.

"The most important is the speech therapy, as his speech isn't where it should be for a four-year-old.

"He's gotten his physio and his OT, but the HSE said that he will have to wait until May to start the speech therapy.

"I'm afraid he'll get bullied over not talking at school.

"He's such a friendly child, he loves people and loves giving hugs.

"It would be awful if he started school and was bullied over not talking."

The HSE said: "The waiting times for assessment for speech and language therapy (SLT) in Dublin 15 area is eight to 10 months. The HSE's objective is that children would have more timely access to the SLT service in Dublin 15 and every effort is being made to try to attain this."

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers said: "Some people wait years and some kids are recommended speech therapy and never receive it."

