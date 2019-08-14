A teenager who fell to his death during a family holiday in Spain has been remembered as a talented young man full of life and promise, and the Roy Keane of his county.

Multi-talented: Mikey (15) who died in holiday fall is laid to rest

Mikey Leddy (15), from Navan, Co Meath, was on holiday in Lanzarote with his parents Aisling and Damien when tragedy struck in the early hours of Monday last week in Puerto del Carmen.

He suffered a serious head injury after falling from a wall.

Emergency services were called to the Avenida de las Playas resort and he was brought to the Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in Las Palmas. He died the following day.

Mikey had three siblings, Corey, Jack and Daniel. The family live at Beaufort Place in the Co Meath town.

St Mary's Church in Navan was full to capacity as family, neighbours and friends gathered to pray at his funeral yesterday.

Devastated: The parents of Mikey Leddy, Aisling and Damien, at their son’s funeral at St Mary’s Church in Navan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Members of the Navan O'Mahonys, Duleek Bellewstown and Naomh Colmcille GAA clubs and Johnstown FC formed a guard of honour as Mikey's coffin was driven up the avenue to the church.

Symbols brought to the altar all represented Mikey's passion for sport and his talents on the pitch.

There was a jersey from Navan O'Mahony's GAA club, a jersey from Johnstown FC, a Spirit of the Final award presented to Mikey in 2015, and an award for being top goalscorer during the 2017 Under 14 premier league.

In his homily, Fr Louis Illah spoke of the pain, shock and grief felt by everyone when news of Mikey's death reached them.

The 15-year-old, a student in the local St Patrick's school and former pupil of St Anne's primary school, would have turned 16 next month.

"As a multi-talented and brilliant footballer, Mikey made his mark in Gaelic football and soccer," said Fr Illah.

"Anytime Mikey wore the number 14 jersey for Navan O'Mahony's GAA team, or the number 18 while playing for Drogheda United Under 15s, or the number 10 for Johnstown FC, his exceptional, brilliant footballing qualities made him one of their stand-out players," he added.

"He was dubbed the 'Roy Keane of Co Meath'," he said.

Local newspaper reports had previously written that Mikey was an exceptional talent who was as enthusiastic in the final minute of a game as the first.

After the funeral Mass, Mikey was buried in St Mary's Cemetery in Navan.

Irish Independent