Expect a stormy day ahead across the country with multiple weather warnings in place today.

The Met Eireann forecast includes two wind warnings, a rainfall warning, and multiple marine warnings including a storm force alert.

A Status Yellow alert is in place for Waterford and Wexford since 5am, and will last until 4pm today.

Southerly winds veering southwesterly are expected to reach maximum speeds of 50 to 65km/hr, with gusts of 80 to 100km/hr.

Meanwhile two further warnings are already in place since midnight, and conditions are forecasted to continue until midnight tonight.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Cork and Kerry will see southerly winds, later veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 80 to 110 km/hr.

Higher gusts are possible in coastal areas.

A rainfall warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo predicts rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm with some localized flooding, with highest totals in mountainous areas.

Several marine warnings are also in place until tomorrow, including a Status Orange storm force warning from Mizen Head to Valentia, where winds could reach storm force 10.

Professor John Sweeney said he wouldn’t attribute climate change for the reason Ireland is seeing unprecedentedly bad weather for the month of May.

“I wouldn’t like to attribute anything to climate change in regard to this,” the Maynooth University lecturer said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“It’s really just part and parcel of our normal weather really. We have become much more skillful at seasonal predictions but I still wouldn’t like to say that this is an indication of anything happening for later in the summer, I think we just have to wait and see what is thrown at us later in the year.”

The meteorology expert said farmers are struggling with grass growth, as temperatures are below average.

“We are seeing a very cool and late spring,” he said. “We are really in the burst of something that’s much more akin to early spring than late spring.

“However, we had a fairly nondescript winter in many respects without many of the extremes that we’ve seen in previous winters.

“Let's hope for the summer we get back to more normal conditions, maybe in the next few weeks."

Although conditions are expected to remain unsettled for the rest of this week, temperatures are expected to return closer to normal by the middle of next week.

Friday will bring blustery showers over Munster and Leinster, which could lead to thundery conditions.

Temperatures will range between 11C and 15C degrees.

Showers will clear early on Friday night and most places will become dry with clear spells, though well scattered light showers will linger over Ulster and Leinster, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees and moderate northwesterly winds.

Saturday will see a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells. A moderate northwesterly breeze will keep temperatures below normal, with afternoon temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees.

Coming into Saturday night a band of rain will spread across the country.

Lowest temperatures will be 4 to 7 degrees.

The rain will clear eastwards on Sunday morning, followed by widespread blustery showers, and Sunday will be another cool day with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

It will remain cool and showery to start next week but drier spells will develop towards midweek as temperatures return closer to normal.