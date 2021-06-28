| 15.9°C Dublin

Multiple units of Dublin Fire Brigade battle Vicar Street blaze in Liberties 

(Stock Photo) Expand

Close

(Stock Photo)

(Stock Photo)

(Stock Photo)

Allison Bray

Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at the Vicar Street music venue on Thomas Street in Dublin 8.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said the Eastern Regional Control Centre started receiving reports of the building on fire just before noon today.

Four units of the DFB are currently battling the blaze from the DFB headquarters as well as crews from Dolphins Barn and Donnybrook.

Gardai have evacuated the area and closed off Thomas Street, with local diversions in place, as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy