Multiple units of Dublin Fire Brigade battle Vicar Street blaze in Liberties 

Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at the Vicar Street music venue on Thomas Street in Dublin 8.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said the Eastern Regional Control Centre started receiving reports of the building on fire just before noon today.

Four units of the DFB are currently battling the blaze from the DFB headquarters as well as crews from Dolphins Barn and Donnybrook.

Gardai have evacuated the area and closed off Thomas Street, with local diversions in place, as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

Thomas Street is blocked as we deal with a fire on the roof of a building.



Firefighters from HQ, Dolphins Barn and Donnybrook are fighting the fire.



