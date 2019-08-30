DOZENS of excited festival goers piled on buses this morning in Dublin’s city centre as the exodus has began ahead of this weekend’s Electric Picnic in Stradbally, county Laois.

Multiple raincoats and plastic bags: Electric Picnic 2019 revellers are set for the rain as they flock to Stradbally

Music lovers anxious to get the best camping spots began heading out to Stradbally as early as yesterday, even though the festival kicks off this afternoon.

This morning, crowds piled on to buses in Dublin’s Custom House Quay heading to Stradbally.

Three friends Stephanie Longergan, Megan Brady and Jodie Doyle eagerly awaited the bus.

Electric Picnic festival revellers depart Dublin for Stradbally. Jodie Doyle, Megan Brady and Stephanie Lonergan prepare to board the bus for the Co. Laois venue. Picture; Gerry Mooney

"I got up at half six this morning to get the train into here to get the bus down," said Stephanie.

"Not too prepped for the rain, but I’m mostly excited," said Megan.

"I’ve got towels and plastic bags, so it should be fine," added Jodie.

The girls paid between €300 and €350 for their festival tickets.

Electric Picnic festival revellers depart Dublin for Stradbally. Corina Kelly (19) and Jess Treacy (20) prepare to board the bus for the Co. Laois venue. Picture; Gerry Mooney

"We all bought our tickets together, when the lineup came out, that’s when we all bought them," explained Megan.

"If it’s €70 per person that we’re going to see, that’s worth it, because we all want to see five people."

She continued; "My mam got me a security alarm, she said it was for joke, but I think she was serious. She said, ‘oh, it was two quid and it’ll keep you safe’ but I think she was serious.

"She said, ‘if anyone comes close to you, just pull it, and it sounds like a fire alarm."

Speaking to Independent.ie, Antonina O’Dwyer Papp from Firhouse in Dublin was surrounded by big plastic bags and tents as she waited for the bus on the steps of Custom House.

"I am very tired, we got a lift in to town but then we had to carry all of this stuff so it was quite heavy, with all the bags.

“I’m excited but the risk of floods and stuff tonight is quite scary, I don’t know what it’ll be like.

"I have like four raincoats with me, wellies and everything, so hopefully I’ll be okay," she said.

She added that her parents are also a little concerned.

"I’d say [my parents are a bit worried] with all the young people, they can be a bit careless, but you just have to be careful with your drink," she said.

Jess Tracey and Karina Kenny from Swords couldn’t wait to hop on the bus.

"[Our parents] aren’t worried about us going down, they’re grand," they said.

"They’re glad to see the back of us," they laughed.

