Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of what has been described as a “serious”, two-car collision in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí have confirmed that a number of people have been injured.

The incident happened on the N77 between Kilkenny town and Ballyragget at shortly before 4pm today.

A section of the road is closed and location diversions are in place.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:55pm on the N77 between Kilkenny town and Ballyragget in County Kilkenny,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A number of persons have been injured. The N77 between Hennebry's Cross and Dinan Bridge is currently closed. Local diversions via the Castlecomer Road are in place.”

More to follow...