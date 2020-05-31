Multiple patrols rush to Galway beach after 40 youths obstruct gardaí during course of arrests

Two people were arrested yesterday at Salthill Beach in Co Galway after an altercation took place between two men and 40 youths obstructed gardaí during the arrests.

The public order incident took place at around 7pm on Saturday evening, when patrolling gardaí saw an altercation take place between two men.

When approached by the officers, one man became "aggressive" towards the gardaí and resisted arrests.

Dozens of youths then began to interfere with the incident.

"Approximately 40 youths obstructed Gardaí during the course of arrest," said a garda spokesperson.

Multiple Garda units were called to the scene in a bid to restore peace and disperse the crowd. Videos of teenagers shouting abuse at gardaí have been circulating on social media.

Two people were arrested and taken to Salthill Garda Station.

"They have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this matter," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí then maintained a presence in the area and patrolling officers will be in the area again this evening.

Online Editors