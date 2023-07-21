Multiple bomb threats forces evacuation of Government departments in Dublin city centre

Multiple bomb threats forced the evacuation of several Government offices in Dublin this afternoon.

The departments of the Taoiseach, Enterprise and Justice as well as the Labour Court were cleared while checks were made following the threats.

However, gardaí are now satisfied that all the warnings were hoaxes.

All of the buildings subject to the threats are in different parts of Dublin city centre.

It is understood claims were made that a bomb had been placed at the different locations.

The offices at the Labour Court and Workplace Relations Commission were evacuated by staff at 1.45pm this afternoon, with staff advised that a threat had been phoned in to its reception desk.

All cases listed for the afternoon have been abandoned.

Staff at the Department of Enterprise got an email earlier this afternoon advising them to leave the building due to a bomb threat.

The Department of Justice is located on St Stephen’s Green while the Department of Enterprise is situated on Kildare Street opposite Leinster House.

The Labour Court is based on Lansdowne Road in Dublin 4.

"Gardaí are aware of a number of security alerts at Government buildings this afternoon, Friday 21st July 2023,” the force said in a statement.

“Following further enquiries An Garda Síochána is satisfied that all of the alerts have been deemed as hoax and the areas have been declared safe.”