Multiple Belfast city centre roads closed as firefighters deal with large blaze at derelict building

Multiple roads in Belfast city centre are closed this morning as firefighters deal with a large blaze at a derelict building.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services has 40 firefighters, six fire appliances, two aerial appliances and command support at the scene on Samuel Street in the city centre. Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.40am on Wednesday morning.

Local residents have been requested to keep windows closed as the incident is currently ongoing. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The PSNI has closed North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative routes for journeys if possible.

