Multinational firms tell Tánaiste they are ‘very keen’ for staff to return to offices

A number of multinational companies told Tánaiste Leo Varadkar they are “very keen” that some staff return to offices as soon as possible.

Impaired team-work as well as legal and tax issues over staff working remotely from home countries were cited as reasons companies want employees back at their office desks.

But records of a meeting between Mr Varadkar and 13 major companies including Google, Apple and Pfizer say that the Tánaiste “did not give any comfort on this point”.

Companies like Google were among the first employers to tell staff to work from home at the start of the pandemic.

The meeting with Mr Varadkar shows a push by at least some multinational companies (MNCs) to see workers return to offices left virtually empty for months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Details of the meeting have emerged despite recent research commissioned by Microsoft Ireland, which showed that almost half of the country’s office workers may never return to the office full time. The survey reported by the Irish Independent also predicted lower corporate spending on offices in general.

Minutes of the meeting between Mr Varadkar outline how MNCs in attendance made a number of points relating to the crisis.

These included the need to facilitate international business travel to and from Ireland and a “need for greater clarity on the communication of Covid-related restrictions”.

The Department of Business document said: “They are very keen to return at least some of their office-based staff to their offices as soon as possible.”

The reasons are “partly to mitigate against impaired team-working, collaboration and learning and partly because otherwise it raises employment law/income tax issues for those staff who are working remotely from their home countries.”

The minutes say Mr Varadkar “did not give any comfort on this point” due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases and he is said to have told the attendees that “workers should only be in their offices if required”. The video conference organised by IDA Ireland took place on September 9, more than a month before Level 5 lockdown was imposed on the country due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

A spokesperson for the Department of Business said the purpose of the meeting was “to engage with the companies, as significant employers in the country, on how they are managing during the pandemic”.

They pointed to a recent radio interview by Mr Varadkar when asked if he had a comment on multinationals being keen to have staff return to offices, given that Level 5 restrictions were introduced since the meeting.

Mr Varadkar told RTÉ the message to employers and employees was that the aim of restrictions was to “remove opportunities for people to meet and interact and therefore pass the virus from one person to the next”.

He said: “The sooner we’ll get the cases down, we’ll get the virus down and the sooner we can reopen again.” Other tech, pharma and financial services companies present at the IDA Ireland client virtual round-table discussion were Intel, Boston Scientific, JP Morgan, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Abbott, Amazon, Dell, Stryker and Accenture.

The minutes do not specify which MNCs contributed to the discussions on each of the various issues that were raised.

The need for a faster roll-out of broadband, a call for Ireland to counter anti-US MNC sentiment in the EU, and housing for their staff were among other issues raised by the companies.

The minutes say that the companies said there is a “need to strengthen Irish government agencies monitoring and enforcing EU regulations, including on data protection”.

Companies also spoke of “a need to strengthen digitalisation through a National Digital Strategy, and greater digitalisation of industry, manufacturing, SMEs and public services”.

Correspondence after the meeting released by IDA Ireland show that Google contacted the agency’s chief executive Martin Shanahan after the meeting thanking him for arranging the call with Mr Varadkar.

A Google representative wrote: “It was extremely useful to hear his [Mr Varadkar’s] views directly and I really appreciated the fact that he was so clear.”

Mr Shanahan said: “I’m glad you found it useful. Thank you for your contribution.”