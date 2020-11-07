| 4.4°C Dublin

Multinational firms tell Tánaiste they are ‘very keen’ for staff to return to offices

Closed: Google, which was one of the first firms to close at the start of the pandemic, wants to reopen its premises in Dublin for some of its staff. Photo: Paul McErlane/Bloomberg Expand

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

A number of multinational companies told Tánaiste Leo Varadkar they are “very keen” that some staff return to offices as soon as possible.

Impaired team-work as well as legal and tax issues over staff working remotely from home countries were cited as reasons companies want employees back at their office desks.

But records of a meeting between Mr Varadkar and 13 major companies including Google, Apple and Pfizer say that the Tánaiste “did not give any comfort on this point”.

