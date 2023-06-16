Muireann O’Connell opens up about ‘powerlessness’ she felt when a stranger ‘pinched her arse’ at photoshoot

The TV star has been praised online for sharing her story and her response to the man.

Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell has opened up about the “powerlessness” she felt when a stranger touched her at a recent photoshoot.

She told Instagram followers she felt like “a complete idiot” for not saying anything in response to the man.

The TV star has been praised online for sharing her story, with stars like Anna Geary sharing their support.

"While we were getting this shot for VIP Magazine, a complete stranger came up and pinched my arse,” Muireann said last night.

"We all assumed it was someone we knew, it was a joke but…. nope. When my brain clicked in, I felt like a complete idiot for not running after him and… doing I don’t know what.

"Now I know that this is nothing in comparison to what happens to people without their consent everyday,” she added.

"I also know that worse happened to most of us as young ones when we were simply walking through a packed pub or nightclub but I just assumed that being older, I’d have the cop on to do… something. But my training kicked in and it was to do anything to avoid a fuss.

"I’m not in anyway traumatised by someone pinching my arse. When the right person does it, deeelightful! It was the response to it that got me. Be quiet, say nothing."

Muireann said the team with her at the photoshoot were “lovely” and had the same reaction as she did.

“But it’s weird, right… that powerlessness. Something I think has happened to a lot of us but we don’t say anything…. I still don’t know what I’d do if it happened again but I’d like to think I’d at least roar at the f***er.

"I just wanted to say it out loud so we could perhaps all realise it’s ok to ROAR at the f***er,” she added.

"I know a lot of people are gonna say that they would punch him, slap him… whatever, but the messages on stories are the same as mine. Freeze.

"Don’t make a fuss and it just sits in your head, the disappointment in your own response while he’ll never think about it again. Anyway… again, I know, not a big deal!” she finished.

The TV presenter’s comments were flooded with messages of support as followers shared their own stories.

"There are so, so many messages. From people of all sexes and genders,” she responded.

"Jesus, it’s f***ing awful and infuriating and properly upsetting. Thank you for taking the time to get in touch.”

The star took to Instagram again this morning to thank followers for being “so open” with their experiences.

She said she hoped those “who think we are minus craic and making a big deal out of nothing” stayed to read the stories.

"There are hundreds of messages and it’s all so f***ing horrible,” she added.

"Thank you everyone for being so open. It truly is amazing.”

Fittest Family star Anna Geary responded to Muireann’s story, writing: “So sorry this happened to you. Fair play for highlighting this. A lot of others will be able to relate.”

Muireann replied: “We’ll make it better for your little one.”

“The thing is when you stand up for yourself you don’t always have that empowering female moment you dream of, the reality is there’s the added fear that they’ll square up to you and that in itself is debilitating,” added presenter Trishuana Archer.

"I’ve been there and it leaves you feeling even more powerless in the situation - ‘Oh Christ why did I say anything at all, now look!’”

Helplines: If you have been affected by the contents of this article, click here for more information.